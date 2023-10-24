Akosombo dam spillage: 54 risk losing job at Comboni hospital

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Chief Physician Assistant at Richard Novati Catholic Hospital, popularly called Comboni Hospital, located in Sogakope within the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, Emmanuel Akpene Donkor, has bemoaned the effect of the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams on the hospital’s employment condition.



Some 54 workers at the hospital are on the verge of losing their jobs, as the facility remains shuttered due to the spillage, rendering the hospital unable to generate income to pay its staff.



M Donkor disclosed this in an interview with Class News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, Kingsley Attitsogbui.



He elaborated that the 54 employees, who are on the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of the hospital, face imminent layoffs, as the hospital currently generates no revenue to meet their salaries.



The situation was brought to light during a tour of the impacted communities by Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, on Saturday, 21 October, 2023.



Earlier, the District Director of Health Services in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, Mavis Agumeh, revealed that approximately 51 health workers had been displaced at the Comboni Hospital.



She explained that these nurses and other health workers were forced to spend the night at the hospital, which was a highly challenging situation.



Ms Agumeh emphasised, “For the staff, we have about 51 health workers who are now displaced. So, yesterday, most of them spent the night at the hospital’s consulting rooms and administration offices. Some of them are also with their families, making it an extremely concerning situation at Richard Novati Catholic Hospital.”



As a result of the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage, Comboni Hospital has been forced to halt its operations.



The bungalows designated for doctors, nurses, and other staff members have been submerged by the rising waters.



The ongoing spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, which began on September 15, 2023, has caused widespread displacement, affecting approximately 31,000 people across the Volta Region.



Ten administrative districts in the region have been profoundly affected by this crisis.