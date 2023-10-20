Akosombo Dam spillage was necessary - VRA Deputy CEO

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Engineering and Operations) of Volta River Authority (VRA), has defended the decision of the management of the Authority to have spilled the dam causing floods in nearby communities.



The Akosombo dam spillage has displaced more than 25,000 residents and destroyed properties worth millions of cedis.



The victims, who are being held in makeshift shelters, have seen the President and Vice President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as NADMO come to their aid.



The Ghana Armed Forces and Navy have been instrumental in the rescue mission.



Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the VRA Engineering boss asserted that the spillage was necessary, otherwise, it will be risking the safety of the dam.



He cited the collapse of the dam in Libya resulting in the death of thousands and explained that the water levels in the Akosombo dam were so high that the only option was to open the gates for the water to subside.



"It's a decision call that you always have to make looking at both sides of it and make sure you take that correct decision," he emphasized.



