Akosombo Dam spillage victims await government assistance despite GH¢80 million allocation – Ablakwa

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Happy FM

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has revealed that victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage have yet to receive assistance from the government despite the allocation of GH¢80 million.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s commitment to aiding the affected individuals during the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua.



He announced the release of GH¢80 million out of the GH¢220 million allocated for supporting rehabilitation efforts in the affected communities.



However, Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed scepticism about the government’s promises. He indicated that he has not witnessed any initiatives on the ground to assist the victims.



“While we welcome the news of the funds allocation, I remain cautious because of the government’s track record. So far, I have not seen any government projects taking place in the affected areas,” Ablakwa remarked.



He emphasised the importance of seeing tangible results from the released funds, urging the government to ensure that the assistance reaches those in need to restore normalcy to their lives and livelihoods.



The revelation makes clear the continued difficulties that the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage are facing and emphasises the urgency of swift and decisive government action to lessen their suffering.