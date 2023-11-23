Akosombo Dam spillage: We will reduce the suffering in the shortest possible time - Chief of Staff

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

The Chief of Staff of Ghana, Akosua Frema Opare-Osei, has indicated that the government of Ghana is bent on ensuring the welfare and well-being of people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



During a presser in Accra on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the politician stressed that the Akufo-Addo government will do everything within its power to lessen the gravity of their suffering.



“We feel confident that we can mitigate or reduce the suffering in the shortest possible time because of the cooperation of government agencies and other well-meaning partners of the government,” she said.



During her address, Frema Osei-Opare also assured that the government will soon visit the victims of the floods caused by heavy rains in the Northern and Savannah Regions of the country.



“Apart from the VRA spillage, there are also many Ghanaians affected by the heavy rains. And we've talked about Oti, we've talked about Savannah, we've talked about the Northern Region. We need to also look at the people in those areas.



"We'll be visiting soon other affected areas as you saw the ministerial committee do to the people of Mepe and then to Buipe. We'll be doing the other areas to bring also attention to the public on other places affected and what government is doing and what we all, as citizens can do,” she added.



Following the recent flooding of some communities in the Volta Region due to the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the government's response to the victims.



The committee is expected to work collaboratively to assess the situation, identify the most pressing needs, and implement measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding on affected residents.







