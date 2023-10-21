Akosombo Dam spillage: Relocate affected students to safe educational facilities - GNUTS to government

Regional News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS), has appealed to the Ministry of Education to swiftly relocate affected students and pupils to safe educational facilities so that their education will not be jeopardized.

This statement they made in relation to the recent flood that hit some parts of the Volta Region.



According to NADMO, over 12,000 residents have been affected so far by the man-made disaster.



Read GNUTS' full press statement below:



GNUTS express sympathy and calls for swift action in wake of the Akosombo Dam spillage:



The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) extends its heartfelt sympathy to the residents of South Tongu, North Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other affected areas who are grappling with the consequences of the recent flooding resulting from the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



The devastating incident, which has led to the displacement of thousands of individuals and the inundation of more than 500 households, presents a grave and distressing situation.



The affected communities are currently confronted with significant challenges as they strive to safeguard their belongings and, most importantly, ensure their safety amid this crisis.



In these challenging times, GNUTS firmly stands in solidarity with the affected residents and admires the incredible resilience displayed by these communities in the face of adversity.



Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy go out to all those impacted, including families who have endured the loss of their homes and possessions. It is of utmost importance to acknowledge that this unfortunate situation has led to the temporary suspension of academic activities within the affected regions, significantly impacting students.



We urge all relevant authorities and agencies to promptly coordinate assistance efforts for those impacted by this catastrophe. The efficient distribution of relief is crucial to ensure that affected residents receive the immediate support they require.



We also sincerely request the Ministry of Education to swiftly relocate affected students to the nearest safe educational facilities, guaranteeing the uninterrupted continuation of their studies.



Moreover, we strongly advocate for the government to prioritize establishing a National Disaster Response Fund to address such emergencies.



In closing, GNUTS reaffirms its commitment to the welfare and prosperity of our fellow Ghanaians, particularly students, and extends our deepest sympathy to the communities affected by this disaster. Together, we shall surmount this adversity and strive toward a safer and more resilient future.