Akosombo Dam spillage: Ofori-Atta lauds Ablakwa's role

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta commended Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for his significant role in alleviating the hardships faced by victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The commendation came during the presentation of the 2024 budget in Parliament.



The Finance Minister expressed empathy towards the traditional leaders and victims in the affected communities and assured of the government's commitment to supporting them in every possible way.



The spillage, which occurred on September 15, 2023, led to the loss of properties valued in millions of cedis in communities along the lower Volta Basin.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated the spillage due to excess water in the Akosombo and Kpong dam reservoirs caused by substantial rainfall.



MP Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose constituency was severely impacted, took proactive measures by launching a mobile relief caravan to distribute relief items.



Additionally, he pledged to advocate for full compensation for all flood victims affected by the spillage.



In response to the situation, the government established a 13-member committee chaired by Chief of Staff Frema Akosua Osei Opare to coordinate efforts and address the challenges faced by the affected communities.