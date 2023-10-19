Akosombo Dam spillage: Is NADMO still alive – Ketu South MP asks

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie has questioned the existence of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) as she alleges that, her people have been neglected by the state agency.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi, the MP insisted that, NADMO for almost three years has never offered any form of help to her constituency in all the various disasters that have occurred in the area including the current spillage from the Akosombo Dam that has affected almost 26,000 people.



According to her, residents of about thirty-five(35) communities in her constituency have been displaced and rendered homeless.



When asked if the help from the NADMO so far in her constituency is pleasing, Hon Abla Dzifa Gomashie surprisingly asked “Is NADMO still alive? All I know is that, NADMO has been collapsed, is it still there?



She continued and told the presenter that, he would have heard about the help from the organization to her people if indeed they have had any form of help in the constituency.



“For almost two and a half years now, I haven’t seen the presence of NADMO here”, she said.



So far it is estimated that, the spillage of the Kpong and Akosombo dams, which has displaced over 26,000 people in the lower Volta Basin.



Meanwhile the North Tongu, South Tongu and Central Tongu districts have been declared public health emergency zone, with growing concern over the high chances of cholera, typhoid fever and waterborne diseases diseases in the flood-hit areas in the Volta Region.



Malaria cases are also expected to soar in the affected areas in the wake of the deluge caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.



The Regional Director of Public Health, Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, disclosed this in an exclusive interview at Mepe yesterday.