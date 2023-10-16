Akosombo Dam spillage: Group demands resettlement, compensation for victims

Regional News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pressure group, One Volta Group has accused the government of insensitivity over its response to the humanitarian crisis which has rocked parts of the Volta Region following the spillage of excess water at the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.



In a statement issued on Monday, 16 October 2023, the group noted that the failure of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to visit the affected communities since the issue began is indicative of their perceived disregard for the people of the Volta Region



The group gave a breakdown of the affected communities, disclosing that over hundred communities have been devastated by the spillage.



“As of going to press we can say with certainty that 101 communities with tens of thousands of people have been affected by the spillage and still counting (Central Tongu District 30, South Tongu 22, North Tongu 23, Keta District 10, Anlo 16).



“We are concerned about disaster wrecked on these communities such as deaths due to drowning, sleep deprivation of the people affected with consequent mental health issues, closure of educational and medical facilities, massive loss of farmlands, business, and personal property, waterborne diseases, desecration of sacred and religious sites to mention a few.



The group thus tabled seven demands which they believe if spearheaded by the president will bring an end to the unfortunate situation.



They among other things demanded resettlement of the communities and compensation for the destruction of the properties.



Meanwhile, the government has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to address recent floods triggered by spillage of the Volta and Kpong Dams.



An October 13 statement from the Ministry of Information said, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had ordered the setting-up of the team to “coordinate government’s response to the unfortunate flooding of some communities following spilling from the Volta Dam.”



The thirteen-member committee will be headed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Read the full statement below







