Akosombo Dam spillage: Government is committed to releasing additional funds to affected communities - Chief of Staff

Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has reiterated the government’s commitment to releasing additional funding as the various sectors carry out further needs to the affected communities of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



She revealed that so far, GHC40,000,000 has been made available for relief efforts to the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) within the period.



Frema Opare who doubles as the Chairperson of Inter-Ministerial on Akosombo Dam spillage made the remarks at their meeting in Accra on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.



The Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta, during the reading of the 2024 budget and economic policy of the government on the floor of Parliament announced that the government has budgeted an amount of two hundred and twenty million Ghana Cedis (GHC 220 million) to support communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions.



The Chief of Staff hinted that for the restoration phase, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture will allocate additional resources to support the restoration of livelihood.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo set up this committee under the chairmanship of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to see to the effective and timely execution of Government relief and rehabilitation efforts to communities affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Region as well as other communities that are affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in other parts of the country.