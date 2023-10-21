Akosombo Dam spillage: Churches should implore their congregants to donate relief items - Prof Agyekum charges

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of the School of Languages at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has charged churches to come to the aid of the Akosombo flood victims.



About 30,000 residents along the Volta Basin have been affected by the effects of the Akosombo dam spillage with their houses and properties left in ruins due to floods.



The victims are currently held in shelters with government and NADMO together with other stakeholders providing relief items to them.



An Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has also been set up to address the victims' plight and restore them to normal life.



Touching on this predicament during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, asked churches in the nation to assist government and as well provide relief items to the victims.



He called on them to implore their congregants to "contribute their clothes and other basic things that will give the victims respite in these difficult times".





