Akosombo Dam spillage: Akufo-Addo's comment was only a joke; no offence intended! - Nana Akomea

Politics of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his visit to the Volta Region on Monday, October 16 to assess the impact of the Akosombo dam spillage and the situation of the victims, stirred controversy when he subtly chipped in that he had visited to sympathize with the victims regardless of the fact that the residents don't vote for his party.



The President has therefore come under intense criticisms over the comment he made while addressing the victims.



“When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the Oath of Office as President, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and Government acts, Government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party," he said to some of the victims at Mepe in the Region.



Though the gathering laughed together with the President, he is however being gibed as to some people, the President chose a bad time for his remark.



Some critics feel he was insensitive and others think he was exploiting the situation for his political gains.



But Nana Akomea has called on Ghanaians to cut the President some slack.



According to him, what the President said was intended to relieve the unfortunate situation of the victims.



"..it is clear that the President was just being on a lighter side. He was joking and the gathering, from their reactions, they took it as a joke," he said in defence of the President.



