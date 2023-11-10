Akosombo Dam floods: Victims to be relocated to First Sky Group housing project in Nov – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Works on the First Sky Group housing project aimed at providing comfortable shelter for the victims of the Akosombo Dam-induced floods are progressing speedily, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shared.



He also announced the possible movement of some victims of the Akosombo Dam-induced floods to the First Sky Group housing project soon.



In a post shared on his X page, the MP explained that progress made so far in the construction of the houses indicates that the stranded victims could occupy the houses in November.



“I am absolutely delighted to announce that our MP-First Sky Group Housing Initiative to cater for VRA-induced flood victims is progressing speedily. By all indications, hundreds of my beloved displaced constituents can begin to move in this November as we help in restoring their dignity,” he wrote.



In his post, Ablakwa further appealed for more funds and assistance from well-meaning Ghanaians who would like to see the flood victims out of despair.



“I humbly appeal to more corporate organisations and individuals desiring to partner with my office to deliver decent accommodation in record time and free our 21 schools serving as displaced camps so our children can have their education back on track to contact me.



“Remember we are offering FREE LAND for this MP’s Alternative Housing Initiative. Let’s join hands and save the over 12,600 displaced fellow compatriots who do not deserve their current predicament,” he added.



On Friday, October 20, 2023, Okudzeto Ablakwa declared that a sod had been cut to make way for the construction of some housing units by the First Sky Group.



Earlier, the First Sky Group supported the affected communities with items worth GH¢1 million, together with an insurance package also totalling GH¢2.5 million.



Several residents within some constituencies in the Volta Region and parts of the Eastern Region have been displaced after water was spilled from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



The exercise, undertaken by the Volta River Authority (VRA), has left many displaced, with a national call for a state of emergency to be declared by the president.



Some of the constituencies affected are North Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Ada East, Keta, Anloga, and other coastal communities in the Volta Region.







