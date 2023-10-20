Akosombo Dam Spillage: Volta MPs chide Akufo Addo over his comments to flood victims at Mepe

Regional News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Volta MPs caucus in Parliament has said that it is saddened by the disparaging comments made by President Akufo-Addo to flood victims at Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region on Monday, October 16, 2023.



A press release signed by its Chairman, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah reads in part: "Our constituents across the region have called to express their outrage and disappointment at the condescending utterances of Mr. Akufo Addo which showed no leadership at a time of disaster.



"We also note with deep concern, similar unguarded comments by the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party who ignorantly stated that the flood victims should not expect any intervention from the NPP government because of their voting pattern."



The release said MPs from the Volta region are of the view that the president’s visit to the affected area should have inspired hope and also demonstrated empathy towards the people. On the contrary, however, it has worsened the people’s plights and dashed their hopes.



"For the president of our Republic to choose no other platform to poke those who did not vote for him in the eye, but use a congregation of flood victims to do the low-level politics is not only irresponsible but wicked. One would have thought that President Akuffo Addo would have used soothing words on this occasion. We would have expected the president to encourage the victims and assure them of the nation’s readiness to stand by them at this difficult time".



"We would have expected the president to boldly announce specific interventions that are quantifiable and which would go a long way to ameliorate the people’s grief and despair. As characteristic of the president, however, he elected to use this forum to engage in irresponsible politicking bereft of tact and wisdom," the release added.



The release further stated that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was also recently in the Keta constituency campaigning at a time the people were experiencing similar destruction of homes, businesses, and properties by tidal waves.



"In a subtle snub, the Vice President did not visit the victims or make any public comment to show concern about the people’s predicament - Was it the case that the president instructed his vice president not to show any concern because of this mentality that the people of the Volta region do not vote for him?".



"Mr. President, should the quantum of votes a president gets from different parts of the country be weaponized to this low level? Should you be singing this kind of discriminatory song at the twilight of your tenure as president of this wonderful republic".



"We condemn these unsavoury and ethnocentric comments by Mr. Akufo Addo and urge all well-meaning Ghanaians as well as sound minds in the NPP to rise to the occasion and reign in the president," the release concluded.