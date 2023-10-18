Akosombo Dam Spillage: Declare state of emergency in affected areas - Mahama tells govt

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called upon the government to declare a state of emergency in areas affected by the flood, following the recent spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.



The call for action comes in the wake of the significant damage and displacement caused by the spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, which has resulted in extensive flooding communities downstream of the Volta River.





In a Facebook post, the former president noted that given the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, must declare a state of emergency in these communities.



He believes that this approach is essential to provide immediate relief and support to the affected communities.



“It is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than our crippled economy can bear.



“I recommend that the Government declares a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately,” the Facebook post stated.



The Akosombo Dam, one of Ghana's hydroelectric facilities and managed by the Volta River Authority (VRA) began its controlled spillage of the dam from September 15, 2023.



They say that the spillage is necessary as a result of the excess water in the dam.



The recent decision to release excess water from the dam to prevent overflow has had severe consequences downstream, with numerous communities submerged, homes destroyed, and residents numbering to nearly 20,000, displaced.



Some of the affected areas include Kokonte Kpedzi, Anime, Mepe, Kudikope Ahenbrom, Dzidzorkope among others.



The President who visited some of the affected communities on Monday, October, 16, 2023, said that the government is working to alleviate the plights of those affected by the flood.





