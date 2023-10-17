Akosombo Dam Spillage: AritaGlobe Foundation calls for immediate action on climate change adaptation

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: Charles Akrofi, Contributor

AritaGlobe Foundation, a globally renowned non-profit organization dedicated to community development, environmental conservation, and climate change resilience, has expressed its profound concern and unwavering support for the people affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam reiterating the need for the country to prioritize and adapt climate change strategies to mitigate the consequences of such catastrophic occurrences.



According to a press release by the Foundation’s Communication Director and Head of the Climate Change Unit, Charles Akrofi, "the spillage of the Akosombo Dam has had a profound and distressing impact on the communities situated along the Volta Lake, resulting in significant displacement and loss. In light of this tragic event, the Foundation reaffirms its stance on the necessity of climate change adaptation strategies"



"Climate change is exacerbating the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, including heavy rains and floods, which can lead to dam spillages and other natural disasters. AritaGlobe Foundation urges the government to take concrete steps towards strengthening climate resilience and adaptation efforts, emphasizing the need for immediate action.



One key strategy to mitigate the impact of dam spillages is to prioritize infrastructure enhancements and improve monitoring systems".



In response to the recent Akosombo Dam spillage, the Foundation proposed the following recommendations to the Volta River Authority (VRA):



Improved monitoring system: The Foundation advocates the implementation of state-of-the-art monitoring systems that provide real-time data on dam conditions, rainfall patterns, and water levels in the reservoir. These systems will enable authorities to make informed decisions about dam releases and

flood management, ultimately reducing the risk of catastrophic events.



Community preparedness and continuous education: The Foundation urges the enhancement of continuous community awareness and preparedness programs to ensure that residents living downstream of the dam are adequately informed about potential risks and can respond effectively in case of emergencies. In the case of the recent spillage, temporary tent residences could have been provided for the affected communities before the exercise.



Natural flood mitigation: AritaGlobe Foundation suggests the implementation of ecosystem-based approaches, including reforestation and wetland preservation, to help absorb excess water and reduce the risk of catastrophic flooding. These natural solutions can contribute to long-term flood mitigation and improve the resilience of affected areas.



The Foundation called upon governments, organizations, and individuals to unite in the fight against climate change and work together toward a sustainable future where communities are better prepared to cope with extreme weather events and environmental challenges.