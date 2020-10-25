Regional News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Akontombra MP rewards 27 teachers and five nurses

MP for Sefwi-Akontombra constituency, Alex Djornobuah Tetteh

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra constituency, Mr Alex Djornobuah Tetteh has rewarded 27 public and private school teachers and five nurses for their outstanding contributions towards society.



The teachers were selected from the 15 circuits in the district and the nurses from selected Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds in the area.



Each award winner received a new tabletop fridge.



The MP, who is also the Deputy Western North Regional Minister, gave out eight tabletop fridges to the Nsawora and Akontombra branches of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), 1,000 Plastic chairs and a sound system to be used during community durbars.



He also presented eight wheelchairs and medical items to the Akontombra District health directorate.



Mr Tetteh said the award is to motivate the teachers and nurses in the area to give of their best.



The MP said he would continue to seek the welfare of teachers and nurses by prioritizing their accommodation.



He also asked the electorates to renew his mandate and that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enable them to continue with the good works they have already started.



He called on the electorates to embrace peace before, during and after the December polls.





