Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: GNA

Akontombra MP, DCE inaugurates classroom block for three communities

MP for Akontombra, Alex Djonobouh Tetteh

Mr Alex Djonobouh Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Akontombra constituency and Mr Amoah Yawson, District Chief Executive have inaugurated a three-unit classroom block with office and staff common room each, for three farming communities in the area.



The beneficiary communities are, Sika ne Asem, Edewuakrom and Asensu.



Commissioning the school blocks, Mr Tetteh said the projects were in line with President Akufo -Addo's policy directive to enhance accessibility, equity and inclusion to ensure a standard rollout of the free Senior High School policy.



He mentioned the lack of infrastructure as a major challenge facing the District and that he together with the District Assembly took it upon themselves to replace all dilapidated school structures in the District.



He indicated that more than 40 classroom blocks have been given on contract in the last four years of which some have been completed with others at various stages of completion.



The former Western North Regional Deputy Minister advised the pupils to take their studies seriously to enjoy the government flagship free Senior High School programme.



He also tasked the various community heads to regularly maintain the projects to ensure that they last longer.



Mr Tetteh appealed to parents to at least provide two washable nose masks for their wards and ensure that they adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Mr Amoah, on his part, commended the government for always ensuring that the Akontombra District had its share of the national cake, especially on educational infrastructure in the last four years.



He said the District Assembly would do its best in providing good educational infrastructure at all levels.



Nana Kwaku Mosi II Chief of Edewuakrom, who could not hide his joy commended the government for the project stressing that pupils in the community who hitherto studied in a dilapidated school building were usually asked to go home anytime it rained.



He called on President Akufo-Addo to continue developing rural areas especially the Akontombra District.



The traditional ruler also appealed to the Communication Ministry to extend Telecommunication networks to the community since they could not make phone calls in the community.



Mr Tetteh in a response to the chief's plea promised to inform the appropriate authority for the community to be connected.



He was hopeful Telecommunication networks would be improved as GIFIS was erecting more than 14 communication masks within the District.



Ghana News Agency observed that pupils in classes three, for, five and six studied in the same class with their respective teachers in a dilapidated block at Sika ne Asem.