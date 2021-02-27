Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: GNA

Akontombra District Assembly presents PPE to market women and commercial drivers

Yawson Amoah, District Chief Executive for Sefwi-Akontombra District

Yawson Amoah, District Chief Executive for Sefwi-Akontombra District, has distributed a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment to market women, commercial drivers and passengers at the Nsawora and Akontombra markets and lorry terminals.



The items include, 5,000 rewashable nose masks and 6,430 hand sanitizers.



The DCE also commissioned two mechanized water system funded by the COVID-19 Fund at the Nsawora and Akontombra markets.



Mr Amoah said the gesture was in line with the Local Government Ministry's initiative to provide water at various market places to enhance hand washing to curtail the spread of the virus.



The DCE as part of the distribution with support from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) educated residents on the need to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols in order to maintain the zero active case of COVID-19 in the District.



The team encouraged the residents to observe physical and social distancing, regularly wash their hands with soap under running water, use alcohol based hand sanitizer and wear a nose masks.



He indicated that the government had provided the Assembly with more than enough PPE and that they would be distributed in every community within the District.



The DCE said the Assembly would intensify its measures and educational Programmes so as not to record any positive case.



The Akontombra District is the only District out of the nine Districts in the Western North Region yet to record COVID-19 positive case.



He advised residents not to "lose their guard" as the government and the District Assembly continued to play their part.



"We beg of you to obey all the instructions we have put in place and report any visitor to the appropriate authorities".



Mr Amoah, also used the occasion to commend the government and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Alex Djonobouh Tetteh for the necessary support in ensuring the District did not record any positive COVID-19 case.



"Let me also commend the NCCE in the Akontombra District for embarking on series of educational Programmes on COVID-19 at market places, community and sometimes on local information centers which has yielded positive results".



He announced that the remaining PPE would soon be distributed to all the communities to ensure that everyone within the District was not left out.



Some of the market women who received the items commended the government and the District Assembly for the various interventions provided them so far.



"We are grateful to the government and the District Assembly for the water supply, since we will not have to walk miles away just to get water to wash our hands," some of the market women pointed out.