Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Akontombra DCE supplies nose masks and sanitizers to basic schools

Photo of DCE doing the presentation to schools

Mr Yawson Amoah, the District Chief Executive for Sefwi-Akotombra in the Western North Region, has presented 4,000 pieces of nose masks and 40 boxes of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to basic school pupils in the District.



The beneficiary schools include Adjumafua Primary A and primary B, Ayisakrom primary school, Adjumafua A and B Junior High Schools, Kofikrom primary and Junior high school.



The rest are Akontombra Anglican primary and Junior high school, Akontombra Methodist primary and Junior high School, Fawokabra D/A primary school Essase primary school and Nsawora Kindergarten.



The DCE explained that the items were to argument the government and the Ghana Education Service efforts in protecting the pupils from acquiring the novel coronavirus as they begun the 2020/2021 academic year.







Mr Amoah who also visited some schools in the District said the visit was to ascertain how educational institutions in the District were complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols and welcomed pupils back to school after nine months of the closedown of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said the District Assembly and the Akontombra Health Directorate have put in place adequate measures to ensure the safety and protection of pupils and teachers.



Mr Amoah however expressed worry about the non-observance of physical and social distancing in some schools and called on the heads of such schools to ensure strict adherence to social distancing.



He reiterated calls on teachers not to hold parades for school pupils as they were not in normal times.



The DCE advised parents to provide at least two washable nose masks to their wards since the government alone could not immediately provide all the PPE.

He called on the pupils to take their lessons seriously since the government has invested so much in them and the only way they could enjoy free Senior High school was to pass their examinations well.