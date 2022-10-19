Akonta Mining: Ken Ashigbey, Martin Kpebu, others petition CID

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Four individuals have petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to commence investigations and prosecute Akonta Mining and the Ashanti Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako also known as Wontumi.



The petition dated October 13, 2022, jointly signed by Ken Ashigbey, Martin Kpebu, Kwame Asiedu and Edem Senanu called on the CID boss DCOP Faustina Andoh Kwofie to prosecute Akonta Mining and others for undertaking illegal mining in the Tano Nimire Forest reserve contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment Act) Act, 2019 (Act 995).



"We wish to petition you on the above subject matter of illegal mining (galamsey) which has caused a loss of parts of Ghana’s forest cover, polluted our water bodies, and poses other threats to us and other Ghanaians," the petition stated.



In the petition, it was also explained that a review of the enclosed documentary (annexure 1) by Multimedia (Joy FM) and journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, shows that in August and September 2022 or thereabout, the above-mentioned company and Chairman Wontumi undertook illegal mining/mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.



Indeed, the same person conducted prospecting in the same forest without the requisite license or permit.



The petition revealed that a search has been conducted at the company registry and it has confirmed that Mr Bernard Boasiako is a director and shareholder of Akonta Mining Limited.



His co-director and co-shareholder is one Kwame Antwi.