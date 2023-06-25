Aklika residents cut off due to flooding in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality

Regional News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from western region



Heavy rainfall from Monday to Friday June 23, 2023, has caused River Bonsa to overflow its banks leaving lots of people homeless at Aklika in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.



Some houses have collapsed, while other households in the scattered community have been surrounded by the flood making it difficult for occupants to move out.



The Chief of Aklika, Nana Godson in an interview with GhanaWeb said “The flood which started from Tuesday has carried all the canoes we have on the Bonsa river away, so we are unable to cross the river to the other side.



“The situation is so serious that people have run out of food. Stores in this community have run out of stock so we don’t get anything to buy her”, he added.

Speaking to GhanaWeb via telephone, one resident, Isaiah Mintah who is a father of eight said,” I had to swim in the flood this morning to one woman we have been buying from if I could get some gari to buy, but when I got there, I didn’t get anything. I only had salt which I bought so that we could use it to cook few maize I harvested from my farm for my family.”



He added that “All we need now is a canoe to help us cross the river. We are appealing to the authorities to help get a canoe, else we will die of hunger.”



The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal NADMO Director, Francis Amoah, in an interview, encouraged community folks to remain safe in order not to lose anyone during this time.



He called on individuals who can support in getting a canoe for the people to do so, as his outfit is looking for a way to find a solution to the problem.