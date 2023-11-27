Akim Swedru MP confident he will be re-elected, touts achievements

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has said he still has the enthusiasm and wants to stay in parliament.



Being in parliament for 11 years, Kennedy Osei Nyarko in an interview with Original TV said he served his people and is ever ready to continue.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko, who is seeking his fourth term said the constituency has witnessed progressive leadership under his tenure since he took over in 2013.



He said, “This call for my re-election has been caused by the youth. The reason they are doing this is because of the quality of my leadership".



“At any point in time you pick signals that people are tired of you, then you have to stay away and allow someone to also contest but in my case, my people are ever ready to receive me again. I represented my people for so many years because I wanted to serve them.”



According to him, although he has done a lot for his constituency as far as development is concerned, he owes his constituents a lot as they have been very instrumental in his life.



“When you decide to lead, you need to ensure that you do what they want and be truthful to them. That is what I keep doing. Eleven years in the house have given me enough parliamentary experience. Ready to serve my People again come 2025."



“Over the last 11 years I have worked and so I want to continue the good works with the humility I have shown over the years,” he said.