Akim Swedru MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko commissions new police station for Akim Aduasa community

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko on Thursday, January 26, commissioned a new Police Station for the Akim Aduasa community, a suburb in the Constituency.



He handed over the fully furnished building to the Akim Oda Divisional Police Commander.



The building which has been constructed as part of efforts to improve security in the area would house the Ghana Police Service in the area.



“Neither the government nor one person have exclusive jurisdiction over security as a whole. The responsibility falls on everyone. Being responsible citizens means doing our part to keep our neighborhoods secure,” Kennedy Osei Nyarko said.



He continued, “Since I became your MP, we have launched a number of measures to guarantee the protection of residents.”



He reiterated President Akufo-Addo's commitment to providing the Police with the equipment and resources they need to carry out their duties in this regard.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko noted that the new edifice is indicative of the fact that collaborations between government and the Police Service could bring improved development to the communities.