Akim Oda: Residents worried as mmentally challenged persons invade the community

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Akim Oda, in the Birim Central municipality in the Eastern region, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the influx of mentally challenged people.



According to them, these mentally impaired people endanger their life.



Residents believe they were dumped in town in the morning by anonymous psychiatric hospitals from Greater Accra.



The citizens regretted this situation, revealing that the number of insane persons in the municipal capital has increased dramatically, even though they are not Akyem Oda indigenes.



According to some drivers that operate at dawn in Akim Oda, they have seen some container vehicles that travel to the town and halt at vantage locations to dump those insane persons off, but they were unable to identify those cars based on their registration numbers.



They have consequently urged local authorities, chiefs, and the government to discontinue their actions that endanger their lives, particularly schoolchildren who walk along the road to their respective schools.



Obrempong Gyamfi Saforokyere II, Krontihene of Akim Kotoku traditional territory, said that the issue of mentally challenged people in Akyem Oda is one of the town’s biggest problems.



The condition he described is giving them a poor name, and because they are not Akim Oda residents, the municipal officials must act immediately.



Hon. Victoria Adu, the municipal chief executive for Birim Central municipal assembly, has also confirmed that the insane people are not from Akim Oda but are being dumped into the town by unknown people and that she will consult the municipality’s security force to stop anyone who tries to dump such people into the town, as the people have speculated.