Akim Oda Municipal Assembly installs new deputy Chief Imam

Mohammed Nurudeen Adam, new Deputy Chief Imam for Birim Central Municipal Assembly

Forty-nine-year man, Mohammed Nurudeen Adam has been installed as the new Deputy Chief Imam for Birim Central Municipal Assembly. The position became vacant when the former deputy Imam Mallam Abdallah Touje died on June 5 2020.



Imam Mohammed Nurudeen Adam was born and breed in the Oda Zongo to the late Abdallah also known as Mbapra and Mma Asumawu as father and mother respectively. He is also product of the Islamic school of the community and former football player BIYAC FC.



Mallam Ali Haroun who also happened to have taught Imam Mohammed Nurudeen Adam on behalf of the Mallams in the community offer their allegiance and further advice the new Imam.



“He (Imam Nurudeen ) has been promoted in the name of Allah. I want him to bear in mind that he is now a leader. As I stand here, I am older than he is. I am his Mallam but he is now my leader such that in whatever that I have to honour him, I will surely give him the due respect. I also want him to know that whoever is ahead of him he should respect such persons.”



“Whenever we are doing anything in the community, where the majority are that is where you should be. Because the prophet Muhammad (SAW) said in whatever you are doing, where the majority of the people are is where one should be in the sense majority cannot go astray.” The chief of Oda Zongo community Alhaji Sulaiman Adam while addressing the gathering emphasis on the need for the people to observe the protocols relating the COVID-19.



In attendance were the Birim Central Municipal, Hon Victoria Adu, the Director of Operation at the office of the Vice President, Alhaji Ismaila Ibrahim, representatives of the various political parties, chiefs and other Imams from the neighbouring communities. The presence of the security personnel ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols as Veronica Buckets filled with water, liquid soap, tissue papers and hand sanitisers were made available for the people to use frequently.





