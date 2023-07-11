Akim Lodge donates to Oda Hospital

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: Michael Addo, Contributor

The Akim Lodge of Ghana, number 28, has donated items worth GHC 20,000 to Akim Oda General Hospital.



The group also donated GHC 5,000 to the hospital to help defray the cost of some patients who are unable to pay their discharged bills.



The leader of the group, WM Paul Obeng, stated that it is one of the aims of the lodge to provide support and embark on philanthropic activities within the community, hence assisting the hospital.



“As part of our charitable work, we, as Akim Lodge(Freemason), number 28 decided to donate to the Akim General Hospital after finding out that the hospital lacks certain things.” Mr Obeng stated.



“After a conversation with the Social Welfare Department of the hospital, we realized that there were some patients who were discharged, yet could not settle their hospital bills. Therefore, we donated GHC5,000.00 to the hospital to settle such debts.” Mr Obeng added.



Madam Grace Antwi who received the items on behalf of the hospital, expressed her sincere gratitude to the group for their charitable aid to the hospital.

According to her, the items would help soften some difficulties staring the hospital in the face.



“The money we have received today would help ease debt and free the patients who could not settle their bills after being discharged. The items brought to us would also help improve upon good health services and care.” Madam Grace stated.

Among the items donated are; a hospital bed, 51 bedsheets, 36 pillowcases, 5 shine rolls paper tissues and Kleesoft washing powder, 4 power-zone and 4 T-roll packs, 2 dust bins, and a big Jamal washing powder.



Other items donated included; a box of clean Miss Savon laundry soap, a box of clean laundry soap, a gallon of bine floor cleaner, and a gallon of clean laundry liquid soap.



Other things were 3 bags of Easy powder detergents, 2 Benko powder detergents, 4 big-size camel antiseptic, 2 Ariel washing powder, and 2 wall clocks.



Madam Grace Antwi also appealed to other philanthropists to follow this example and come offer help to the hospital.