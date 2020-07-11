Regional News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: GNA

Akatsi town roads to get facelift

The construction of the roads in the District was expected to boost trade

About five kilometres of town roads in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region are to see a major facelift, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South, has said.



The roads include; Magava hotel, Pentecost residency link, Black cat-Ami international school to Zuta, Akatsico, Accra station to Education Service and District Assembly roads.



Mr Adzidogah disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when he led a team of technical men to survey the roads earmarked for rehabilitation.



He said the construction of the roads in the District was expected to boost trade since Akatsi South has one of the biggest markets in the region.



Mr. Adzidogah said clearance was given for the works to start and that the roads would be fixed before the end of 2020.



Mr Adzidogah, who is also the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for Akatsi South Constituency, said his focus was to enhance the livelihood of the constituents and to provide equal opportunity for prosperity irrespective of political affiliations.



Mr. John Morkli, Managing Director, John Mork Construction Limited, the firm to construct the road assured the DCE of timely execution of the project.



He urged those whose buildings were not properly sited along these roads to relocate so the project would start without any obstruction.



Some residents of the town, who spoke with the GNA, said the roads had been left unattended for far too long and expressed the hope they would be fixed on time.

