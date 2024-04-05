Akatsi South NDC to equip branch executives ahead of elections 2024

Politics of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: JAPHET 1 TV

The Akatsi South Branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress in a letter signed by the party's Constituency Secretary, Daniel Dagba has initiated moves to train and equip the party's executives across the 192 branches in the Akatsi South constituency.



According to the communication officer of the party, the constituency executives Committee has scheduled the workshop on April 12th, which will take place in the Avenorpeme and Avenorpedo branches. Mr. Isaac Kofi Ativor has also assured that the workshop will also be extended to the five geo-political zones of the constituency respectively.



Hon. Sulleymana Seidu, the constituency organizer, speaking to the media has expressed his confidence in the party's capability to unseat "this Sakawa and Sakora government." He has urged party members to prioritize the party's interests above personal differences and agendas, emphasizing the importance of unity in securing a victory on December 7th, 2024 for the suffering Ghanaians.



In light of this, he has called on all branch executives to partake in the upcoming training and equip themselves with the requisite skills to contribute to the party's success in the December 7th polls.



The one-page letter that was addressed to the Branch chairmen or secretaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi South Constituency, outlining a plan to rejuvenate the party's base and values in advance of the upcoming elections has been well received by a number of different sections within the party, but particularly the Youth, who believe that it will inspire greater support and engagement from members.



The letter is seen as a positive step towards achieving a more successful outcome for the Akatsi South NDC in the crucial elections ahead.