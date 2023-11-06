Akatsi South: Atsiamedukor festival turns bloody, 9 injured including six-month-old baby

Regional News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

At least nine persons are currently receiving medical treatment after they suffered gunshots during a festival in Dagbamate in the Akatsi South district of the Volta Region.



The festival, Atsiamedukor Za is celebrated by the Atsiame clan, one of the 13 clans of the Avenor traditional area in the district.



During a Dubar to climax this year's festival on Saturday, October 21, 2023, youth fired guns as part of events to mark the celebration.



However, the peaceful event turned bloody as the bullets injured 9 persons including a child.



As a result of this, the durbar came to an abrupt end.



The victims were rushed to the Sacred Heart Hospital in Abor for medical attention.



The victims include Ahiawota Kpale, Esther Ativor, and Sitsofe Dufe, who are still responding to medical treatment with Esther Ativor, sustaining severe injuries.



She was referred to 37 Military Hospital where she's responding to medical treatment. Ahiawota Kpale and Sitsofe are also under treatment at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Abor.



The six-month-old baby and five others were discharged after receiving medical treatment because their cases were not severe.



The firing of musketry by traditional warriors has become a common phenomenon in festivals.



Families of victims have since called on community leaders to observe safety measures during subsequent events in other to protect lives.



Meanwhile, police in the area are yet to commence an investigation.