Regional News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: GNA

Akatsi North healthcare receives boost with new CHPS compound

The fully-furnished facility has an adjoining apartment for nurses

An ultra-modern Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has been constructed at Agormor, a farming community in the Akatsi North District, to deliver healthcare to the people.



The fully-furnished facility, with an adjoining apartment for nurses, was financed by the Government and the people of Japan with support from the Needy Club of Ghana and the Akatsi North District.



The project is part of efforts to achieve goal three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Mr Joshua Dey, the in-charge of Agormor CHPS compound, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the facility had brought great relief to the over 3,500 people in the surrounding communities and few enclaves of herdsmen.



He was speaking during a two-day tour of completed and ongoing projects by the Assembly in the company of chiefs.



Until the new facility was completed in August 2020, he said, access to healthcare at Agormor and its catchment areas was a challenge due to the outmoded structure.



The then structure lacked working equipment and befitting accommodation for staff, compelling the people to travel long distances to seek healthcare.



Mr Dey called on the Assembly to get the needed staff to the facility to improve on services to meet the health needs of the people.



Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, said the Assembly would work on the staff strength, telephony issues and an upgrade of the facility to a health centre status to make it become a competent health facility in the southern part of the district.



The tour also saw the group visit other CHPS compounds under construction for inspection while donating standard beds to existing ones in a bid to improve health delivery in the rural district.