Akatsi North NPP members fume over suspension of party chairman

Regional News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta region suspended Akatsi North constituency chairman of the party, Godfred Root Kudalor in May this year for alleged misconduct.



It was alleged that Godfred leaked audio to the public and also granted radio interviews on an internal party issue in the constituency, breaching the party's constitution.



Zakaria Nasiru, the constituency youth organiser was also suspended based on the same allegations. The two (chairman and the youth organiser) on Wednesday, June 14 appeared before the party's regional disciplinary committee in Ho.



After a day-long sitting with the committee, Godfred Root told the media that his case was carefully interrogated and he believes "there will be progress, so there's nothing to be worried about".



He noted that the committee is to give the report to the party's top hierarchy for viewing and advice.



Party members besieged party office



Party members, most of whom are youth from the Akatsi north constituency have besieged the party's regional office on Wednesday, and this forced the disciplinary committee to hold the meeting at a different venue.



The youth identified themselves as polling station executives and sympathisers of the NPP in Akatsi North said their move was to show their solidarity to Godfred Root.



Nicholas Negble, Ave-Xavi, District Assembly primary school polling station chairman said "Our chairman has been suspended and it has been a headache for us".



He said the chairman is "the mouthpiece of the party in Akatsi" hence his suspension didn't sound well to them. Nicholas praised the chairman for his contributions in the development of NPP in the area.



"Without Godfred, we don't have NPP in Akatsi north" he added.



A party sympathiser, Hamidu Abdul from Ave-Afiadenyigba said the chairman's suspension is affecting the NPP. He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area is taking advantage of the suspension to expand their camp and if nothing is done, the NPP may collapse in Akatsi north.



The party members added Godfred Root is the only chairman who can lead the NPP in the area because he has all the needed experience and has over the years served the party in peace and unity, however any attempt to remove him will not be tolerated.



They are therefore calling on the national leadership of the party to immediately intervene and restore their chairman.



On his part, the chairman asked his supporters to remain calm while they wait for advice from the party's leaders. He assured the constituents of resuming his office.



Godfred urged his supporters to stay united in order to join forces to increase votes for NPP in the constituency and also win next year's general election again.