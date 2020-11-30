Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Akatsi North NDC parliamentary candidate dodge NCCE debate

National Commission for Civic Education

The Akatsi North District Office of NCCE together with the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee has held its Parliamentary Candidates Debate at the Akatsi North District Assembly Hall.



The Parliamentary candidate of the NPP Ofosu Simon Peter Kofi honoured the invitation and ushered into the venue by his supporters.



He answered questions from the Moderator and the electorates regarding education, employment, health, agriculture etc.



Mr Ofosu promised to support agriculture in the constituency by buying a tractor each for the 12 Electoral Areas in the district to aid farming since the district is predominantly made-up of farmers.



The NCCE District Director, Seth Deenu called on all citizens to pledge to be Agents of Peace, before, during and after the election.



The D. C. E. for the Akatsi North Hon Dr Prince Amuzu Sodoke appeal to all parliamentary Candidates to urge their support to let Ghana win in this election by ensuring Political Tolerance and avoid the use of derogatory words on opponents.



The Parliamentary Candidate Debate is one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE aimed to allow citizens to interact with people who are requesting the mandate to represent them as Members of Parliament and to allow voters to demand accountability from their representatives.



The debate is currently going on simultaneously in all 275 constituencies nationwide and it is a platform created by the NCCE to give aspiring Parliamentary Candidates level platform to campaign and also to canvass for votes from the electorates.



The NDC Parliamentary candidate, Notsu-Kotoe Peter Kwasi failed to show up for the debate.

