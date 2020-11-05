General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Akatsi District Hospital records slightly more births

File photo of a baby

The Akatsi District Hospital registered a slight increase in deliveries to 1,098 between January and October this year compared to 1,041 recorded for the same period in 2019.



Mr Pascal Ayivor, the Hospitals Health Information Officer, said an increase of 57 babies was recorded over the period.



There were 578 males and 520 females as of October this year compared with 541 males and 500 females in 2019.



Mr Ayivor said there were 132 deliveries in March 2020, comprising 68 males and 64 females.



He said in the previous year, the facility recorded 130 births, comprising 79 males and 51 females.



On maternal deaths, Mr Ayivor said the Hospital did not record any maternal death for the past five years.



Dr Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, appealed to philanthropic groups and individuals to assist the hospital to deliver good healthcare to the public.



The Akatsi District Hospital has an average daily attendance of between 120 and 130 at the out-patient department.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.