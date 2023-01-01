Akatakyie 'VX+ Group' donates toward 70th anniversary of Opoku Ware School

Regional News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

A group of old boys of Opoku Ware School, christened the ‘VX+ Group’ on Friday donated an amount of GH¢40,000 to the school for its 70th anniversary celebrations, on the back of an earlier donation of GH¢20,000 for the same purpose, bringing the group’s contribution to GH¢60,000, the highest by any year group.



The members of the group, which entered Form One at Opoku Ware School in September 1968 and/or Lower Sixth Form in the school in September 1973, made the presentation at a short ceremony in Accra.



In accordance with the school’s numbering system for all its students since its inception in 1952, the 1968 entrants were dubbed the V group and entered 6th Form as the X group.



Speaking on behalf of the group, its Vice President, Katakyie Daniel Aidoo Mensah (X250), who led the delegation for the presentation, indicated that like other Akatakyie, the group was hugely indebted to the school for the role it had played in members’ lives through both academic instruction and the discipline the school has provided throughout its 70 years of existence.



He stated that the group’s decision to top up their earlier donation was in solidarity with their colleague Kat. Nana Joe Mensah (V53) who chaired the school’s 70th Anniversary Planning Committee.



“We are all proud of the excellent anniversary the school delivered under Joe Mensah’s leadership, culminating in the grand durbar on Sat. 3rd December 2022 with Otumfuo Asantehene and His Excellency the President in attendance”, he said. He further commended the school's board, management & staff, students and all Akatakyie for their respective roles in delivering the event.



Kat. Mensah also revealed that during the group’s 50th anniversary of completing Opoku Ware School, they provided a complete Water System - a deep well with pumps and reservoir to the school.



The headmaster of the school, Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere, in receiving the cheque on behalf of the Planning Committee, thanked the VX Group for their support, and indicated that over the years, Akatakyie have been a huge pillar of support for the school. He prayed that other Akatakyie would also extend a hand of support to the school whenever the occasion arose.



Present at the ceremony for the VX group were Kat Damien Amoatin (V94), Secretary, Kat. Jackson Berko (X249), Treasurer, Kat. Yaw Appiah Kubi (V91) and Kat Nana Joe Mensah V53, Chairman of the Planning Committee.



Also present were Kat. Kwasi Ofori-Kuragu (C10), Chairman of the School Board, and Kat. David Amoo-Osae (AM108), a member of the Planning Committee.