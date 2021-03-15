Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Akango/Adamus clash: Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP calls for investigations

Authorities to investigate the clash between the youth of Akango and the Adamus Mining Company

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region, Kofi Arko Nokoe is calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other authorities to investigate the clash between the youth of Akango and the Adamus Mining Company.



This clash was occurred on Thursday, March 11 led to the death of a 26-year-old Adomkpaka Akulugu from Bawku.



The Police had confirmed that an excavator belonging to Adamus Mining Company was working on one of pits of the company but unfortunately damaged an electric pole belonging to the ECG, which cut off the power supply to the Akango Community.



This situation compelled the youth of Akango to visit the company to fix the problem for them but according to the police the youth tried to seize three riffles belonging to the police at the site and this resulted in the death of Adomkpaka Akulugu.



But in a statement issued and signed by the Member of Parliament for the area, Kofi Arko Nokoe he called for an independent and professional investigation into the incident in order to seek justice for the family of the late Adomkpaka Akulugu.



"I am therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police, the Regional Police Command, the Divisional Police and the District Command of the Nzema East Municipality to as a matter of urgency carry out an immediate, in-depth and impartial investigation into the circumstance that led to the death of the young and make the report public without any unreasonable delay", he stated.



Read below the MP's full statement;



PRESS RELEASE



INVESTIGATE THIS BRUTAL MURDER



1. In the course of last week, my attention was drawn to a disturbing situation at Akango, a mining community in the middle part of my constituency where an excavator working on one of the Adamus Mining Company's pits damaged an electric pole, leaving the Akango community without power.



2. The incident resulted in an avoidable clash between the youth of the community and the workers of Adamus Resource Company, leading to the brutal shooting of a vibrant young activist of the community without any good or lawful reason by a police officer from the Western Regional Police Command.



3. Given the enormity of the situation, I wish to call on the investigative authorities to give special attention to this issue and not consider it business as usual, especially at a time when the gunning down of unarmed civilians has become the order of the day and the use of police officers for heterodox operations including mining related activities.



4. I am therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police, the Regional Police Command, the Divisional Police and the District Command of the Nzema East Municipality to as a matter of urgency carry out an immediate, in-depth and impartial investigation into the circumstance that led to the death of the young and make the report public without any unreasonable delay.



5. For the purpose of public safety, security and harmonious co-existence of the corporate citizen (Adamus) and the people of the great town of Akango, I pray, that this investigation will be undertaken with a sense of full disclosure under the light of the day. As you are aware, my people are very in the known that, similar occurrence and investigations have failed to established culpability of persons who with blatant disregard to the laws of Ghana gun down persons at the least provocation. It is therefore imperative to note that, a speedy and professional investigation provides the platform for swift resolution of all issues pertaining to the seaming tension between the people and Adamus.



6. Aside the immediate cause of Thursday’s disturbance, I also urge all stakeholders to creased the rather bizarre events of last week to engage fully and candidly on all the under current issues in order to build confidence and trust necessary for progressive development of the town.



7. Whiles, we await the investigation to be carried out and the perpetrators brought to book, I am pleading with the people of Akango to remain calm and firm in the faith that justice will be served.



8. I am also extending a similar appeal to the Management of Adamus Resource Company, to come to the aid of the victims of the unfortunate incident especially the deceased family.



9. Although I am currently away at Ho, attending a post budget workshop with the rest of my colleagues, nonetheless, I have extended my heartfelt condolence to the family of the bereaved and have assured them of my unwavering support. I am also looking forward to an arranged meeting with the community in the coming days.



Thank you.



HON KOFI ARKO NOKOE



MP, EVALUE AJOMORO GWIRA CONSTITUENCY



Date: 15TH MARCH 2021