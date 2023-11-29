Akan NPP prepares for Parliamentary primary

Politics of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: GNA

The Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC) Campus, has been selected by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy as the venue for the Akan NPP Parliamentary Primary election.



The election, which would be held on December 2, had three aspirants including; Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu, a Business Consultant with the Volta Lake Transport Ltd and Tassah Abubakar Safiwu, a Farm Manager, contesting.



This was disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview Mr Bashiru Sabitiou Yeziru, the Akan NPP Constituency Director of Research and Elections, at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



He said a total of 632 delegates were expected to cast their ballot on that day.



Mr Bashiru called on the aspirants to be decorous in their campaigning since they wanted the best candidate to wrest the long hold seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



During the 2020 Parliamentary election in the Akan Constituency, the NPP Candidate, Alhaji Rashid Bawa polled 13,300 votes, representing 40.78 per cent as against 19,317 votes, representing 59.22 per cent secured by Yao Gomado, the NDC Candidate to win the seat.