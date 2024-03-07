Akan MP organises free eye screening exercise for constituents

Health News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Yao Gomado, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, in partnership with Life Time Wells Vision, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has organised a free eye screening exercise for the constituents.



Mr Gomado said the exercise held in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region was meant to improve the sights of the constituents, but not to make them blind.



He said it was also aimed to provide accessible eye care service to the constituents, with a focus on early detection and treatment of eye conditions.



The Akan MP said the eye served as the light of human beings, so good sight was necessary for everyone.



“I don’t have money to share with you, so this is my money to you,” he told beneficiaries.



“I believe that initiative like this is crucial in promoting community health and well-being,” he added.



Ms. Yayra Amegashie, a General Nurse and a member of the medical team, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that routine check-ups of the eye helped one to know the strength of the eye.



She said regular eye examinations also helped prevent damage and sight loss.



Mr. Geoffrey Foli, a 94- year-old beneficiary told GNA that though old, he wanted to know his eye condition.



He advised the youth to be honest and avoid excessive alcohol since it affects the human body.



Some 9,023 constituents have benefitted since the inception of the exercise three years ago.