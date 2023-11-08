Akan Constituency NPP supporters call for support for new flagbearer

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and sympathisers in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region have called for support to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Flagbearer to help break the 8.



Abdul Sataru Merigah, the Akan NPP Constituency Secretary, in a chat with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said, “we must remain united, focused and work hard to win 2024 general election. We believe breaking the 8 is possible.”



He said the Party did a lot in the educational, health, agriculture, among other sectors and that these would be used as a campaign message to secure victory in the 2024 polls.



Francis Kwame Songeh, Convener of Alan supporters in Oti Region, said that the Party had spoken by endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the Flagbearer, they all needed to support him to convincingly win the 2024 Presidential polls.



Frank Kwame, NPP Supporter, said, “we the supporters of NPP in the Akan Constituency want Dr. Bawumia to break the tag that NPP is only for the Akans in Ghana”



“We will campaign vigorously to make sure that he wins the 2024 polls,” he said.



Frank Worlanyo Adjei, former Akan NPP Constituency Assistant Secretary, when contacted by GNA, said, “I want to use this medium to appeal to all patriots to unite their ranks and work assiduously towards breaking the eight.”



He said the other aspirant’s show of “maturity by conceding defeat and pledging their overwhelming support for Dr. Bawumia showed that NPP was united, and it was possible with DMB.”



Bashiru Sabitiou Yeziru, Akan NPP Constituency Director of Research and Elections, said, “members must know that we don’t have any Flagbearer apart from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia so everyone should rally behind him for victory 2024.”



During the November 4 Presidential candidate primaries in the Akan Constituency, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 419 votes as against 183 secured by Mr. Kennedy Agyepong, while Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto had three with Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh getting two votes.