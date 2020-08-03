Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Akamba commutes to Ellembelle to supervise ongoing voter registration exercise

The National Organizer for the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Joshua Hamidu Akamba has on Friday 30th of July, 2020 visited some parts of Ellembelle to supervise the final phase of the voter registration exercise.



The supervision begun in Cape coast, where he had a short meeting with Cape Coast North Executives to ascertain the challenges confronting them as far as the voter registration exercise is concerned.



Whilst at Ellembelle, Hon. Akamba also utilized the opportunity to meet some branch executives comprising branch women organizers, branch organizers and branch youth organizers of Ellembelle.



He also met with the zongo caucus who were mobilized by the former Minister of Energy, in the erstwhile Mahama-led government, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.



Hon. Akamba was accompanied by the NDC Regional organizer for Western Region, Dr. Japhet Baidoo.



In a brief address to the media, he expressed his disappointment in the NPP government for witch hunting taking place across all the registration centres in Ghana against those they believe are members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC).



He also observed that the government has also intentionally placed huge military presence at Elibo area and along the border areas just to Intimidate people.



He continue to add that, the war against Ghanaians can only last longer if Akuffo Addo remain the president of Ghana so Ghanaians must take the Registration extra serious to register and vote out heartless Npp in December 7th General Election.



Despite that, he encouraged his people to remain focused and strong.





