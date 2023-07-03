Ajumako Brakwa installs new Odzikrow chief after 40 years

Regional News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: GNA

Thomas Kofi Dede, a 74-year-Old retired Civil Servant domiciled in the United Kingdom (UK), has been installed Odzikrow of Ajumako Brakwa, under the stool name, Nana Osefori III, to spearhead the socio-economic development of the town and its surrounding communities.



Nana Osefori III, who is also Ninfahen of Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Traditional Area, succeeded his uncle who was destooled some 40 years ago.



Earlier in the day, he was carried in a palanquin amidst dancing and singing to the tune of Frontomfrom drumming through the principal streets of Ajumako Township to the office of the traditional council.



Ebusuapanyin Kobina Ebo Buchem of Asin No.1, one of the Royal Families of Brakwa, later introduced and also presented him to Okodurufo Ogyeabo Kwamena Hammah Ababio II, Paramount Chief of Ajumako, and President of the traditional council where he took the oath of allegiance and swore before the entire Chiefs, Queen Mothers, and the people.



In accordance with the tradition and custom of the area, Okodurufo Hammah Ababio also gave the new Odzikrow a drink to drink to symbolise his installation and acceptance into the traditional Council as the Ninfahen and Odzikrow of Brakwa traditional area.



The paramount chief advising the gathering stated that the Brakwa community paid allegiance to Ajumako- Enyan-Essiam Traditional Council and was under Breman Asikuma District Assembly



He corrected the perception that Brakwa was part of Breman Asikuma’s traditional council.



Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at his Palace at Brakwa, Nana Osefori, thanked his family members (Asin No.1 Royal Family of Brakwa), for elevating him to the high status as the citizenry and all who contributed towards his outdooring and installation.



He further pledged to collaborate with all to spearhead the socio-economic development, protect their lands, which are being sold unlawfully and make the town attractive for investors to bring massive development to the entire citizenry.



The Odzikrow stated that his doors were opened to receiving fruitful suggestions and ideas for the betterment of the entire people of the area, saying he would team up with elders and opinion leaders of the town to executive meaning programmes and projects towards the total development and the growth of Brakwa and its environs.



He mentioned indiscipline in the area, low standard of education and job generation for the youth as some of his topmost priorities.



Nana Osefori was earlier confirmed by the king markers of Brakwa, who took him through all the customary and traditional rites.