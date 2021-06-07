Ajumako Assasan: Decomposed body of missing 60-year-old man found in bush

Regional News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The decomposed body of a man believed to be in his late sixties was found in a bush at Ajumako Assasan in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.



According to information gathered by Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan, the man popularly known as “Wo w) Kokoo” went missing during the Ed-ul- Fitir festivities.



After noticing the man had gone missing, community members went into the bush in search of him but to no avail.



Yaw Boagyan reported that the community folks resorted to the pouring of libation including other sacrifices to help find the man but all proved futile.



They then concluded that he may have traveled on one of his regular trips.

Speaking to Boagyan, some community members said they thought the man had traveled only to find his decomposed body Friday afternoon.



The body according to reports was purified with libation and subsequently buried at the Ajumako Assasan Cemetery.



Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained as no body parts were missing.