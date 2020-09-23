Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Aiyinasi South circuit supervisor advises JHS graduates to lead decent lives

Aiyinasi South Circuit Supervisor of the GES, Slyvester Nkansah

The Aiyinasi South Circuit Supervisor (CS) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Slyvester Nkansah has advised the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to lead decent lives.



He disclosed that at the Holy Child School Examination Center one nursing mother and a pregnant candidate wrote the exams and therefore advised all female students to lead a decent lifestyles



He said, "They have to lead the very decent lives because this is not the end, after writing the BECE and the examiners are going to mark it and you should expect something good so the female ones among them, they are those that matter most, even at the centre here we realized that one is a nursing mother and we saw another one too who is pregnant so my advice to them is that they should lead decent behaviour so that their parents will prepare and get the zeal to further their education."



He added that "because when you lead a very bad behaviour within the society, the parents will not get that confidence to send you to the second cycle institution to further your education so they should not compare themselves to others who could not get the opportunity to further their education, this is an opportunity and as such they get the opportunity to further their education so they should behave well".



Mr Nkansah, therefore, took the opportunity to revealed that even though the examination went on well but some candidates went to the exam hall with some foreign materials of which they were tracked.



"Everything went on smoothly without any problem. The little problem we encountered was that we found out that most of the children want to enter the examination hall with some foreign materials and we were able to track all of them so for the examination we didn't get many problems."



He added, "actually some of the students their confidence wasn't as expected, some of them their performance was below average, others too were very good, they were written something so I will is okay".



"Actually we had 9 schools of which 5 is from the south and 4 from the northern sector that is the Aiyinasi north."



"A total number of candidates were 208 but we had 7 absentees, we were expecting 208 at this center but 7 were absent so the number of the candidates that wrote the BECE at the Holy Child center were 201".



He explained further that, "what I heard from their teachers was that most of them stopped immediately they were registered and others too travel to their hometowns and they didn't come back."



Mr. Nkansah commended the security and the invigilators for excellent work done.



In all, over 1,000 sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ellembelle District which started on Monday, September 14 and ended on Friday, September 18, 2020, in 6 centres.

