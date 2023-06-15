Aisha Huang trial: Court dismisses submission of no case, orders Huang to answer to charges

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Alleged illegal small-scale mining kingpin En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, has reportedly been ordered by the High Court in Accra to answer to the charges against her by the state.



This comes as the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, threw out her submission of no case on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, starrfm.com.gh reports.



According to the judge, the accused galameyser must answer the charges because the state prosecutors have proven to the court that they have a case against her.



Justice Osei Marfo said the elements of prima facie have been proven by the witnesses the state prosecutors brought before the court.



She ruled that all the charges against Aisha Huang had merit because the witnesses provided evidence that illegal small-scale mining took place.



Justice Osei Marfo, therefore, ordered the alleged galamsey kingpin to answer the charges brought against her by the state.



Background:



Aisha Huang is currently facing three counts of undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, and the illegal employment of foreigners.



On May 3, she was convicted on her plea on the charge of entering Ghana while she had been prohibited from re-entry, with her sentencing deferred to the end of the trial of the remaining charges.



The prosecution closed their case on May 3 after parading 11 witnesses.



