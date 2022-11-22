Aisha Huang sacks Nkrabeah Effah Dartey as her lawyer

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

After representing the Chinese national for five years, Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dartey (rtd), has been sacked by his client Aisha Huang, the embattled illegal smal-scale mining, galamsey, kingpin.



She has since replaced him with two new lawyers in the persons of Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado.



This was made known by the presiding judge, Lydia Osei Marfo.



It is unclear what may have necessitated this new development.



Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP has been legal counsel for the controversial Chinese national since 2018, representing her both at the Circuit and High Courts since Aisha Huang's first galamsey prosecutions that were eventually discontinued by the state.



Lawyer Effah Dartey also represented Aisha Huang on the new charges bothering on illegal mining and illegal entry into the country; both of which cases are running concurrently at the Circuit and High Courts.



The lawyer has already cross-examined the 1st and 2nd prosecution witnesses and was scheduled to cross-examine the 3rd witness on Monday until the presiding judge made known to the court that new lawyers have taken over the case.



Aisha Huang returns to court on December 14, 2022.



