Aisha Huang’s son to reappear in court on December 19

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The second appearance in court of the son of En Huang (Aisha Huang) the Chinese galamsey kingpin has been adjourned to December 19.



The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court had remanded Huang Lei, the son of Aisha Huang, to the Nsawam Medium security prison.



He is standing trial together with another Chinese national, Huang Haihua for remaining in Ghana after the expiration of permits, possession of ammunition without lawful authority and possession of forged official documents.



Their lawyer Frank Kumakoh, had accused the prosecution of levelling charges unsustainable by the facts available.



He said he will be presenting a formal bail application before the Court for consideration.



Counsel also informed the court that the accused persons would change their plea on the immigration charges at the next sitting.



But the prosecution led by Hilda Craig on their first appearance on November 24, prayed the Court to commit the accused persons to the Nsawam Medium security prison while the case proceeded.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo upon hearing the arguments remanded Huang Lei and Huang Haihua into the Nsawam prisons.



The Court also directed the Ghana Prison service to produce the accused persons to the Court on the appointed dates for their trial.



The court also ordered both the prosecution and defence to file all relevant documents for the trial.



The case which was originally adjourned to December 13, 2022, for case management has now been deferred to December 19.