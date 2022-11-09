Aisha Huang’s galamsey trial begins today

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra is expected to begin the trial of galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang today, November 9, 2022.



This comes after the prosecution complied with the filing of all disclosure documents and witness statements they intend to rely on.



The Chinese galamsey queen has pleaded not guilty to four charges, including re-entering Ghana without a permit from the Ghana Immigration Service.



The Court, at the last hearing on October 24, 2022, reaffirmed its stance not to grant bail to En Huan, a.k.a Aisha Huang.



Aisha Huang is facing concurrent criminal charges at the High Court despite the trial ongoing at the Circuit Court.



