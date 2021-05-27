Aisha Huang’s deportation was punishment but Ghanaians were not satisfied - NPP Man

Politics of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana K. Yeboah, has disclosed he never agreed with former Senior Minister over his comments on the infamous Aisha Huang galamsey saga.



The asserts that the former senior minister goofed when he claimed that the prosecution of the Chinese national would not affect our economy.



He noted that although the deportation of the foreign national was a form of punishment, Ghanaians were not satisfied with the deportation.



He called for a collective effort towards the fight against galamsey.



He challenged Ghanaians to continue to mount pressure on the government to do the right thing.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, in September 2019, stated that the government’s decision to deport Chinese national, Aisha Huang was a mistake.



“I think the decision to deport Aisha Huang in hindsight was a mistake and that is why that process and procedure is being stopped,” he said at a forum at Princeton University during his visit to the United States of America.



Aisha Huang gained some notoriety after her arrest in May 2017 and was tagged as the Galamsey Queen.



She was charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



During the prosecution, the government discontinued the case and deported her in December 2018.