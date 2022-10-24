Aisha Huang’s case: File your witness statement - High Court Judge tells Attorney General

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

The Accra High Court, presided by Justice Lydia Marfo, has asked the Attorney General to file its witness statement and serve the accusers in Aisha Huang’s case.



This comes after the Deputy Attorney General told the court he had prepared its witness statement and other relevant documents, which are being filed at the court registry.



Chinese national, Aisha Huang, is in court for her involvement in illegal mining activities (galamsey) in Ghana at the Accra High Court.



At today’s sitting, the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, asked for an adjournment as all their witness statements and documents were being filed at the court registry.



The judge then asked the attorney to ensure it is filed and the accusers are served to enable case management and pre-trial conference to occur.



The case was therefore adjourned to November 2, 2022.



Meanwhile, Deputy AG Alfred Tuah Yeboah, who spoke to the press after today’s sitting, said the delay was to ensure the right documents are presented.



“We have complied but it wasn’t within time. As we speak, it has been done. Prosecuting a case like what we have at the moment, you need to dot the “I’s” cross the T’s. At the next adjourned date we will definitely be ready to move on,“ he said.



