Aisha Huang: Gov’t using sledgehammer to kill a fly – Lawyer

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Lawyer for Aisha Huang, the galamsey queen, Kwame Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, has taken exception to the government’s way of handling his client’s case.



According to him, his client’s case is a minor case but the government is handling it as if it is one of the significant cases in the country.



He was of the view that the government is using a sledgehammer to kill a fly in the matter of Aisha Huang and her illegal mining activities.



He made this argument because Attorney-General Godfred Odame made an appearance in court for the state, aside from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.



He queried what they were doing in court in a matter of no particular value.



The lawyer for the galamsey queen took to 505 evening news analysis programme hosted by Korku Lumor on Accra-based Class 91.3 FM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to register his displeasure about the way the government is handling his client’s case.



"What is their business in a matter as minor as this when there are high-profile cases that should engage their minds?" he wondered.



"They are behaving as if my client was caught doing illegal mining," the lawyer said.



"What crime has Aisha committed by selling mining equipment to people who are into mining?" he questioned.



He also challenged that: "If they have evidence that my client was engaged in illegal mining, they should bring that evidence to the court."



He further lambasted the media for compounding the case of Aisha Huang.



He explained that the media’s unwarranted interest in the matter is the bane of the challenges Ms Huang is having with her bail applications.