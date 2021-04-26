AirtelTigo deal: Your ‘arrogant clap backs’ won’t stop us from demanding accountability – Sam George to Ursula

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has, in response to the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, noted that the Ablekuma West MP’s “grand posturing and arrogant clap backs” on the details of the AirtelTigo deal, would not stop Ghanaians from demanding accountability.



The government of Ghana and the parent companies of AirtelTigo, Bharti Airtel Ghana Holdings B.V., MIC Africa B.V, concluded negotiations and signed an agreement to transfer the shares of the company to the Ghana government following the announcement of the company’s departure from the Ghanaian market last year.



This agreement transfers all customers, assets and agreed liabilities of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana.



“We consider this a positive step as it adds to the growing portfolio of digital infrastructure assets being utilised by the government”, a statement signed by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful signed on behalf of the government of Ghana, while Ms. Jatina Catharina Uneken-van de Vreede, Mr Martin P Frechette, Mr Timothy Pennington, Mr Eric Nana Nipah and Mr Vish Ashiagbor signed on behalf of the seller entities.



In October 2020, Airtel and Millicom announced that they were exiting the Ghanaian market and this agreement concludes the extensive negotiations between the parties to ensure a seamless transition and continued operation of AirtelTigo thereafter.



However, the deputy Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Communication, raised concerns about the manner in which the AirtelTigo transfer was executed, claiming the agreement was worth $25 million.



But in a sharp rebuttal, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful described Mr Sam George’s claim as a “barefaced lie”.



In a Facebook post, the governing New Patriotic Party lawmaker noted: “Some people find it very difficult to believe we can negotiate good deals for government. I signed the AirtelTigo contract. We acquired it for just a dollar”.



“Someone, an MP, says he heard me say we paid $25 million. A barefaced lie.... blatant untruth”.



“Please ask Sam George where he heard that. Then Sit back and listen to long, English grammar and drama.... just keep your eyes on the ball. How much did we pay to acquire the company? 1 dollar, Simple!!”



But Sam George says the people of Ghana are unperturbed by the minister’s approach to handling their demands for accountability and will not relent.



He posted: “Someone tell our Minister of Communication that grand posturing and arrogant clap backs would not stop us on the Parliamentary Committee of Communication and the good people of Ghana from demanding accountability from her”.



“What does she take us for? That she bought AirtelTigo for $1? How much is the eyebrow pencil she uses to draw her eyebrows and she thinks she can insult our intelligence?”



He continued: “Madam, after basking in the fake fans of your social media followers, prepare to appear before the committee and give us details of the transactions. We would not allow the already burdened taxpayers of our country to be saddled with poorly thought out decisions that impose more debt or hardship on us”.



“Our eyes are fixed on the ball and I urge you to do same. No long talk,” he added.